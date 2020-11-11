Shuaa Capital on Wendnesday reported a net profit of Dh59 million for the third quarter taking Q3-year-to-date net profit to Dh64 million. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Shuaa Capital on Wendnesday reported a net profit of Dh59 million for the third quarter taking Q3-YTD net profit to Dh64 million.

The Group also saw continued strong EBITDA [Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization] generation with Q3-2020 EBITDA standing at Dh114 million. This performance was primarily driven by positive mark-to-market effects on investment portfolio despite a proactive negative valuation adjustment.

SHUAA’s asset management business maintained its solid base and positive trajectory, with assets under management increasing to $13.6 billion at the end of Q3-2020 compared to $13 billion in Q2-2020, driven by net new money, market performance and FX gains.

Integration targets

With post-merger systems and organizational integration on track, SHUAA has realized 55 per cent of its previously increased synergies target to be achieved by end 2021, this translates to Dh30 million out of the Dh55 million target.

Additionally, the company continues to downsize its non-strategic assets, achieving a 39% reduction in its non-core asset unit (NCU) since July 2019 to date and remains on track to close the unit by end of 2021.

The company said it has made further headway in strengthening and growing its core businesses as well as diversifying its product and service offering within these core businesses. This is following an active quarter which saw SHUAA launch new funds demonstrating clear progress on our plan to increase recurring revenue streams through permanent capital vehicles.

Balance sheet and funding

Shuaa recently completed the issue of a new bond, which marks the first high yield issuance in the MENA region since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, raising $150 million. The bond was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market on 28 October 2020 and attracted significant institutional interest across the region and beyond, allowing Shuaa to raise the targeted $150 million. The bond issue represents a further milestone in executing on the company’s strategic levers by fortifying its balance sheet and strengthening its financial position going forward. With that, Shuaa has completed its funding plan for 2020.