Dubai: Network International, the UAE’s home-grown international payments firm reported revenues of $156.4 million for the first six months of 2021, up 16.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven by a robust recovery across all its markets including its core UAE market.

The company posted a net profit of Dh15 million for the first half of 2021.

The company benefited from strong positive momentum across most parts of its business with the majority of KPIs [key performance indices] ahead of their pre-pandemic levels in June. Total processed volume (TPV) increased by 18.5 per cent to $19.0 billion in H1 2021 compared to the same period last year, with overall trends improving through the half year and international slightly ahead of expectations.

Domestic spending trends however, have not consistently recovered to pre-pandemic levels, which is reflective of the varying pace of recovery in our merchants sectors, alongside continued competition, but is an area of opportunity to accelerate growth.

“It is encouraging to see the business continuing to take strides. We are seeing a recovery from COVID-19, with the majority of KPIs now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, including the signing of new merchant and bank customers. We are particularly focused on accelerating growth in our Merchant Solutions business, which will be supported by a rejuvenated strategic approach and expanded capabilities,” said Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer.

Reported underlying EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] was $60.4 million in H1 2021, up 17.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company’s underlying free cash flow increased 16.4 per cent to $21.1 million in H1 2021 compared to the same period last year. Its liquidity and balance sheet position improved, with leverage at 2.1x (excluding the funds raised for the DPO acquisition).

Data & information products

Network International continues to see strong demand for its developing data and information products, particularly amongst larger merchants and government clients. It signed an agreement with the Government of Abu Dhabi to support its statistics unit with the provision of historic and forward flow transaction data, that will help the Emirate to enhance its understanding of the market and improve economic forecasts. Network International also contracted with the Atlantis the Palm to provide regular market share insights on their hotel and restaurants, together with comprehensive performance dashboards.

For merchant customers, Network International has added a number of additional payment acceptance solutions which will help merchants drive additional revenues for their businesses. This includes QR code payments, the ability to accept MIR (Russian) and Rupay (Indian) cards, as well as a currency conversion option on contactless payments. For financial institution customers, Network International will be adding a number of new services or capabilities in the months ahead, including the adoption of the latest security protocols that will allow card issuers to introduce biometric authentication for online card payments.

Given the ongoing recovery, Network International now expects to see total revenues slightly higher than those recorded in 2019. The incremental revenue will be used to support the future growth of the business, with investment focused on strengthening its market position in the merchant acquiring business, and in particular the SME and e-commerce growth strategies. Overall, full year EBITDA expectations remain unchanged, and the group is confident in meeting full year expectations.

Saudi Arabia market entry

Network International’s market entry into Saudi Arabia is now underway with live operations likely to be ahead of schedule. Digital payments remain at a relatively low penetration in the Kingdom, representing only about 18 per cent of total consumer and commercial payment transactions in 2020, providing significant upside potential as it moves towards reaching its goal of 70 per cent digital payment participation and laid out in its 2030 Vision.

The company will commence services in 2022 with Issuer solutions card processing and Merchant Solutions acquirer processing, which will be followed in the medium term with broader value-added services.