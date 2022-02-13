Mumbai: India’s federal police charged the founders of ABG Shipyard Ltd. and the company for allegedly causing a massive loss of about 228.4 billion rupees ($3 billion) to banks, including the nation’s largest lender State Bank of India and private sector ICICI Bank Ltd.
This is bigger than the $2 billion fraud - considered to be India’s largest - that disgraced diamond dealer Nirav Modi is alleged to have conducted around four years back.Read:
The Indian ship-building company allegedly cheated a consortium of 28 banks and diverted the loans given by the lenders, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Sunday. The federal agency said it acted on a compliant from the SBI.
Searches were conducted at the premises of ABG Shipyard and its directors, leading “to recovery of incriminating documents” , the CBI said, adding that the “investigation is continuing” .
Officials at ABG Shipyard were not available to comment outside office hours on Sunday.
The struggling company, which was a major player in India’s ship-building industry, was among the “dirty dozen” referred by the Reserve Bank of India to be taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in 2016.