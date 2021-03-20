Kuwait city skyline. Recent increase in oil prices to $70 a barrel from $52 at the end of 2020 will reduce the borrowing needs of GCC states. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Recent increase in oil prices to $70 a barrel from $52 at the end of 2020 will reduce the borrowing needs of GCC states in the immediate future. However, credit vulnerabilities will continue to persist, according to rating agency Moody’s.

“Oil prices are now around $20 above our average assumption for 2021. If sustained during the rest of the year, higher oil prices will reduce the immediate government borrowing and external financing needs of GCC sovereigns, most significantly for Kuwait, Oman and Qatar,” said Alexander Perjessy, VP- Senior Analyst at Moody’s.

Higher oil prices will increase the resources available to advance economic-diversification projects. However, the rating agency has sounded caution on the duration and durability of the current rally.

According to Moody’s, amidst the uncertain nature of the recent oil price increase there is a risk that the higher than budgeted oil prices will prompt governments to relax their fiscal consolidation efforts.

Output driven rally

According to Moody’s, amidst the uncertain nature of the recent oil price increase there is a risk that the higher than budgeted oil prices will prompt governments to relax their fiscal consolidation efforts planned for the year and increase spending in areas that may be difficult to reverse when oil prices are lower like social spending and wages.

Despite still weak global oil demand, crude oil prices have risen in anticipation of a strong economic recovery in 2021 on the back of the global vaccination drive and large government stimulus packages, especially in the US.

The oil price rally has also been supported by the greater than expected production restraint from the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), especially Saudi Arabia. In February, OPEC as a whole produced 15 per cent fewer barrels of crude oil per day than it produced on average during 2019.

Relief to fiscal situation

While Moody’s expects a spike in government revenues from higher oil prices, it comes with the risk of governments relaxing the fiscal consolidation efforts.

The rating agency estimates that sovereigns with the lowest budgetary break-evens [minimum oil price required to balance the budgets] higher oil prices could even result in fiscal surpluses and help to reverse some of the large debt increases during 2020, provided the additional revenue is not used to fund higher than budgeted spending.

“We estimate that a $20/barrel increase in the average oil price could improve GCC fiscal revenues (and government balances) by around 5-10 per cent of GDP relative to our current forecasts. Due to their large size of the oil and gas sector relative to the overall GDP, the effects would be most pronounced for Qatar, Kuwait and Oman,” said Thaddeus Best, an analyst at Moody’s.

Risk of spending spike

Moody’s is skeptical on the strength of the current oil rally.

“We do not expect the current oil price rally to be sustained. While oil prices will be volatile, occasionally breaching our medium-term $45-$65/barrel range, we expect prices to move to the middle of that range over time,” said Perjessy.

The rating agency sees a risk that higher oil prices will exacerbate underlying credit weaknesses if the GCC governments take advantage of higher than budgeted oil revenues to increase spending in order to support domestic economic recoveries.

Box