Despite some positive trends in the UAE’s insurance sector stemming from an increase in infrastructure spending in Abu Dhabi following the adoption of a Dh50 billion multi-year stimulus package, investments in Dubai in the run-up to Expo 2020 and a new labour insurance system to replace bank guarantees for workers could also lead to higher premium volumes, S&P analysts believe none of these are able to offset the effects of intensifying competition in motor and medical lines, which together contributed to more than 70 per cent of total non-life premiums in the UAE in 2018.