FATCA was passed in 2010 and forces banks wanting to operate in the US

Paris: France’s top administrative court has ruled that French authorities can pass on tax information to their US counterparts, rejecting a motion by dual citizens who have been trying for years to stop France cooperating with the US’s FATCA tax treaty.

The Conseil d’Etat ruled on Friday that France’s measures to implement FATCA, or the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, didn’t contravene the country’s privacy laws. It also rejected arguments that US doesn’t adequately cooperate with French tax authorities in return.