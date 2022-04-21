Dubai: Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD has recorded its highest quarterly profit since 2019, notching up Dh2.7 billion for the first three months of 2022. The gains were led by record lending, deposit growth and customer transactions.
The profits, up 18 per cent year-on-year, build on the ‘economic recovery momentum from 2021’, the bank said. "We delivered loan growth in the first quarter reflecting the more optimistic economic outlook," said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO. "These strong results, along with the positive outlook for margins, enable us to invest in our international network and digital capabilities, supporting our next stage of growth."
In particular, the bank will be hoping to maintain – even increase – on the loan growth clocked during the first quarter. “We delivered loan growth reflecting the more optimistic economic outlook,” the CEO said. “We have increased margin guidance in light of rising interest rates.”
Emirates NBD’s total income for the quarter was at Dh6.4 billion, a gain of 3 per cent from a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the number shows a 2 per cent decline. Provisions at the end of March was Dh1.4 billion, down 20 per cent from same time last year and a steep 36 per cent from the fourth quarter 2021.
Net interest income grew 4 per cent year-on-year on the improved loan and deposit mix, while the CASA (current account savings account) grew a ‘record Dh18 billion’ in the first quarter.
Emirates NBD is proud of its leading role in the DEWA IPO, delivering customers a fully digital platform from on-boarding and subscription through to payment
Take on rate hikes
Emirates NBD said its latest numbers and fundamentals place it in a position to take on upcoming rate hikes, with the US federal Reserve likely to set off the next one as early as next month. Plus, it will “continue to invest in its international and digital capabilities to support further growth.”
International operations contributed 37 per cent of total income in the first three months, with the Emirates NBD subsidiary DenizBank’s profitability rated ‘stable’ despite the depreciation in Turkish Lira.