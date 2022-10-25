Dubai: Mashreq bank recorded D2.64 billion in first nine-month profit for 2022, a substantial increase on the Dh319.51 million a year ago. Nothing illustrated the scale of the increase more than the drop in net impairment charges, from Dh2.03 billion a year ago to Dh494.04 million at the end of this September.
In the third quarter 2022, profit for the Dubai bank came in at a sizeable Dh1.2 billion from Dh192.99 million 12 months ago.
According to AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, said: “As we approach the end of the year, it is my pleasure to announce a healthy net profit of Dh2.6 billion for Mashreq Bank for the first nine months of the year. Our recent launch of the new brand identity - ‘Rise Every Day’ - reflects our new direction that aims at building deeper and more personalized connections with our customers and partners