Emirates NBD now looking for successor from internal, external candidates

The Emirates NBD Head office at Baniyas street in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Surya Subramanian, group chief financial officer of Emirates NBD PJSC, will leave after almost nine years at Dubai’s biggest lender.

Subramanian expressed a “desire to return to Singapore to pursue family interests,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The process to find a successor “from eligible internal and external candidates has already started.”

Subramanian will remain at the bank to help find his replacement and to complete an “orderly handover.” Emirates NBD announced Subramanian’s appointment in July 2010.