Why carry cash at all? More consumers in the UAE and Gulf are thinking along these lines.

Dubai: More consumers seem to be having an aversion to cash these days - more so when it comes to using ATMs.

Here's one example of what's happening with consumer preferences post-COVID-19 spread. According to Network International which tracked usage at ATMs, there has been a 50 per cent drop in such transactions compared to January and now. And these were customers who had used their cards "almost exclusively" at ATMs in January.

These days, their transactions are happening online or at a point-of-sale terminal. Cash is down in their list of needs.

A sharp increase in regional consumer spending patterns is reflected in Network International’s third quarter numbers, with revenues up 17 per cent compared with a 23 per cent decline in the second.

There have been other gains too for the Dubai-based payments processing company. “We have also seen improvement in new business momentum since the height of lockdowns, including growing our issuing services for bank customers,” said Simon Haslam, CEO. Plus, there was progress in the “pace of online acquiring, where we are particularly pleased with recent merchant wins such as NowNow.

“Whilst trends are improving, we continue to monitor the outlook and ongoing impact from COVID-19. A number of our bank customers are feeling financial pressure, particularly in Africa, which is creating some short-term delay to business activities.”

The company now has a liquidity position of $300 million, made up of $190 million in undrawn lending facilities and a cash balance of $110 million.

Network International was also quick to come up with counter measures to help ease consumer concerns after the COVID-19 strike. It introduced an ‘easy payment plan’ that allows consumers to set up a monthly repayment plan for goods or services acquired through a point-of-sale terminal. (And if permitted to do so by the card issuer.)