Dubai: The Bank of Sharjah has made a return to profits in 2021, totalling Dh225 million against a loss of Dh24 million a year ago. In percentage terms, that works out to a staggering 1,038 per cent.
Now, there is a catch. That is the bank’s results before ‘hyper-inflation’ measures are added up. If hyper-inflation related are integrated into the results, then Bank of Sharjah is again in a loss, at Dh2.85 billion from Dh666 million a year ago. (The hyper-inflation risks kick in because of the bank’s Lebanon operations and which requires IAS 29 to be applied in preparing the financials.)
“These preliminary results are challenged by the incertitude of the applicable conversion rate of the Lebanese lira (LBP) versus US dollars under consolidation, currently being debated by the Big 6 audit firms, and the continuation of the application of hyperinflation under IAS 29,” said the bank in a statement.
Crisis of epic proportions
The Bank lists Emirates Lebanon Bank as its subsidiary, and the latter – like much the rest of Lebanon’s banking industry – has felt the full weight of the economy going into meltdown.
If only the Sharjah operations are taken into account, then the UAE bank has done quite well for itself. Total assets at the end of December last was at Dh38.46 billion, from a 7 per cent gain, customer deposits are at Dh26.86 billion, up 13 per cent.
The Bank of Sharjah’s latest results suggest it would take longer for the entity to emerge from the Lebanon exposure with any certainty.