Dubai: The full-year financial results show UAE banks are financially sound and are in a position to wean away from various liquidity support schemes introduced by the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) in response to the Covid crisis.

Bank results show top banks in the country have fundamentally strong balance sheets and have ample liquidity supported by cheap funding sources and they no longer need liquidity support.

Asset quality gains

Across the board, banks have reported steady improvement in asset quality with significant decline in loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

While Emirates NBD reported a 26 per cent decline in impairment allowances, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) showed 34 per cent and 46 per cent decline respectively in loan loss provisions for the full year 2021.

Steady improvement in asset quality matrixes and strong funding profile indicate that banks are unlikely to require further liquidity support.

The CBUAE has already begun the gradual unwinding of various support programmes under its Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS). While the zero cost liquidity support for loan repayment deferral component of the TESS programme has come to an end, measures to support new lending including those related to capital buffers, liquidity and stable funding requirements have been extended until June 30, 2022.

The extended capital buffer measures include temporarily lowering the capital conservation buffer and the capital buffer for systemically-important domestic banks. Regulatory liquidity support measures include of temporary prudential relief on the liquidity coverage ratio, eligible liquid assets ratio, net stable funding ratio, and advances to stable resources ratio.

Analysts say the extension of these measures are more precautionary in nature and banks no longer require liquidity support.

Favourable funding mix

Strong funding mix with more than 35 per cent average contribution from CASA [current and savings account] deposits most banks have significant low cost funding base. In addition, many leading banks in the country took advantage of the low interest rate environment to front-load their fund raising activity in 2021.

Emirates NBD Group, for example, raised Dh27.5 billion of senior term funding, taking advantage of historically low cost of term funding. In addition, the bank successfully changed its deposit mix by replacing Dh33 billion of higher cost fixed deposits with CASA funding.

“The funding mix improved as we added a further Dh38 billion of CASA t balances during 2021 and we are well positioned to benefit from a potential rise in interest rates,” said Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates NBD.

DIB and ADCB too reported significant gains in CASA balances optimizing their cost of funds. ADCB’s CASA deposits totaled Dh153 billion as at December-end, accounting for 58 per cent of total customer deposits. DIB too reported Dh90 billion of CASA balances which accounted for 44 per cent of customer deposit base at the end of the year 2021.

With loans to deposit ratios much below 100 per cent and loan growth still in mid-single digits, UAE banks have ample liquidity to expand their loan books.

Sound indicators

Key financial soundness indicators such as liquidity, funding, and capital adequacy of UAE’s banking sector point to healthy balance sheet trends amid modest credit growth. Banks expect to see a significant jump in credit growth this year starting current quarter according to the latest credit sentiment survey of the CBUAE.

Analysts expect credit growth to pick in the next few quarters as improved economic conditions will prompt higher capital expenditure by corporates. While a gradual rise in interest rates are on the horizon, analysts say it is unlikely adversely impact credit growth in the UAE.