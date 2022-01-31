Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Monday reported a 38 per cent growth in net profit in FY21 at Dh5.25 billion, driven by higher non-interest income as well lower risk costs.
Net interest income for the lender stood at Dh8.9 billion for the financial year, 9 per cent lower than the year-ago period, while operating expenses were down 6 per cent at Dh4.26 billion.
In the final quarter of the year under review, the Abu Dhabi-based bank saw net profit jump 44 per cent year-on-year at Dh1.45 billion, while net interest income stood at Dh2.25 billion, down 5 per cent compared to the year-ago period.
The bank’s current and savings account deposits also swelled by Dh25.5 billion in 2021 and stood at Dh153 billion.
Net loans for the financial year stood 2.2 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period, at Dh224.3 billion.
“ADCB’s strong financial performance in 2021 was underpinned by strong business fundamentals, with the additional benefits resulting from the merger in synergies and cost savings evidenced in our financial and operating results,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the bank’s chairman.
“Our unwavering commitment to best practice governance, healthy organisational culture, and balance sheet resilience provide the deep foundations for the group’s success as we continue the execution of our five-year growth strategy, with a relentless focus on the opportunities enabled by our digital transformation.”
Alaa Eraiqat, the lender’s CEO, said: “This was a remarkable achievement against a backdrop of low-interest rates and subdued credit growth in the UAE banking industry.”
“We capitalised on an active lending pipeline to extend Dh40 billion in new credit to targeted economic sectors, including government-related entities, in line with our five-year strategy. Meanwhile, significant corporate repayments reduced concentration risk in certain sectors, such as real estate.”