Dubai: The Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced a 50 per cent reduction in commercial fines, according to a statement published on WAM.
The statement said the scheme is in line with the declaration of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance by His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates.
The 50 per cent reduction is applicable only on fines issued for the first violation in a calendar year.
Under the new facility, as soon as a commercial violation is entered in the system the trader receives a text message with an automatic reduction of 50 per cent in the fine.
Previously, the customer had to request a settlement upon which the system verified the trader’s eligibility for any reduction in fines, the statement said.
Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP), said DED received more than 4,650 fine settlement requests in 2017 and 2018 under the previous system.
“The net value of fines settled under the 50 per cent reduction in 2017-2018 was Dh23.4 million. We believe that the new automated system will be smoother and more flexible as it will automatically adjust the fines and benefit more business owners.”