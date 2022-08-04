The Bank of England unleashed its biggest interest-rate hike in 27 years as it warned the UK is heading for more than a year of recession under the weight of soaring inflation.

The half-point increase to 1.75 per cent was backed by eight of the bank’s nine policy makers, who also kept up a pledge to act forcefully again in the future if needed, potentially putting similar hikes on the table for coming meetings.

The pound pared gains and 10-year gilt yields dipped after the move, which was accompanied by warning that a UK recession will begin in the fourth quarter and last all the way through next year.

That would be the longest slump since the financial crisis, with officials expecting the economy to shrink by around 2.1 per cent in total.

The BOE also boosted its forecast for the peak of inflation to 13.3 per cent in October amid a surge in gas prices, and warned that price gains will remain elevated throughout 2023. That will sharpen a cost-of-living crisis that will see real disposable incomes fall more than at any time in around 60 years.

Even after billions of pounds of government support for struggling households, families are set to be around 5 per cent worse off by the end of 2023 with incomes falling both this year and next.

Set against the gloomy outlook, the half-point hike, unprecedented since the BOE gained independence in 1997, is a sign officials - led by Governor Andrew Bailey - are calling time on the era of cheap money and scrambling to keep pace with a wave of global tightening from its international peers.

A key section of the UK yield curve inverted after the decision, a sign investors are worried about an economic slowdown. The yield on 10-year government bonds dipped below the rate on two-year securities for the first time since 2019.

The BOE forecasts, based on average energy bills increasing by 75 per cent to around 3,500 pounds ($4,240) in October, highlight the scale of the challenge awaiting the victor of the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister.