Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 25 per cent discount to passengers booking with the airline today. UAE’s newest carrier is offering the discount on 50,000 seats for all bookings made on February 16 for travel until March 31, 2022.
“The national airline is ready to capitalise on the returning demand for travel with fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers looking to explore the marvellous destinations within its ever-growing network,” said Wizz Air on its website.
Wizz Air recently announced that it would add two new Jordanian destinations to its list of Middle East routes.
A flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as Dh70.
“We are all very excited to be adding Jordan to our network and look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to experience such an incredible and culturally rich destination,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, in a statement. “We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world – we’re looking forward to welcoming you on board soon.”