Dubai: Emirates airline will resume flights to Warsaw from September 4, making it the 25th European city to be re-connected.
The airline, which will begin with twice-a-week service to Poland's capital, said an additional flight service on Wednesdays will be added to the route from October 7.
The resumption of flights to Warsaw will expand Emirates’ current network to 75 cities. The airline has been gradually restoring its connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to resume passenger operations to meet travel demand.
On the Dubai-Warsaw route, Emirates will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats. Flight EK179 to Warsaw will depart Dubai at 08:10am on Fridays and Sundays, and the return flight EK180 will depart Warsaw at 15:00.
Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.