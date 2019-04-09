USTR says WTO repeatedly found EU subsidies to Airbus have harmed US

Airbus will produce 17 more of the A380, including 14 for Emirates and three for Japanese airline ANA, before it shuts down production of the aircraft in 2021. Image Credit: AP

In a statement, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said the World Trade Organization (WTO) had repeatedly found that EU subsidies to Airbus have caused adverse effects to the United States.

“This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft. When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional US duties imposed in response can be lifted.”

The statement added that the final amount it would seek in duties was subject to arbitration at the WTO, the result of which was expected this summer.