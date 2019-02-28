Dubai: Etihad Airways will launch new seasonal routes from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria in Egypt and Salalah in Oman, to cater to strong demand during the summer peak. Both flights will operate four times per week throughout July and August 2019.
Alexandria, the second-largest city in Egypt, is known for its rich history and beautiful beaches which stretch along its Mediterranean coastline.
Salalah, known for its natural beauty and culture, is also particularly popular during these months with those looking to enjoy and experience the region’s unique Khareef, or green season. Both destinations attract large numbers of visitors during the summer months.
“Alexandria and Salalah are popular destinations for residents in the UAE, and from further afield,” said Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer,
“Whether they’re looking to spend time with family or friends over the summer holidays, or planning to visit the stunning southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula during Khareef, we are sure that our guests will enjoy all that these new destinations have to offer.”
With the addition of the seasonal destinations, the airline will operate a total of 32 flights per week to Egypt, 28 flights to Cairo and four to Alexandria.
The airline will operate a total of 25 flights per week to Oman with 21 weekly flights to Muscat and four to Salalah.