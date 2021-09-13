Thiruvananthapuram: A Sharjah bound Air India Express flight, with 170 passengers on board, returned back to Thiruvananthapuram airport immediately after it took off due to a technical issue.
More details awaited.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.20 am with 170 passengers on board
