Deal will see both parties work together to develop airplane components

Dubai: Strata Manufacturing, the aero-structures maker wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, signed a deal with Italy-based Leonardo S.p.A. to collaborate on developing airplane components.

The memorandum of understanding between the two is an extension of their 10-year association, and will see the two companies work together on the development of aero-structure components for major equipment manufacturers.

Under the deal, Strata and Leonardo will work to expand their presence in the global aero-structures sector by using their combined engineering experience and production capabilities to develop new technology.

The memorandum covers the provision of technical support services and knowledge exchange from Leonardo.