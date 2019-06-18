Carrier to order as many as 100 A320neo’s

Dubai: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said on Tuesday it will expand its current order of 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft to as many as 100, including 35 options.

The additional order, which was announced at the Paris Air Show, takes Saudia’s order of A320neo’s to 65, excluding options. It comes as the carrier aims to boost capacity amid growth in passenger demand on both regional and international routes.

At the Air Show, Saudia and Airbus also agreed to expand their partnership to include the development of technical training, maintenance, and other services.