Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas will operate special trips between Riyadh and Dubai from September 17, the carrier said in a tweet. The flights are scheduled until September 28.
Saud Arabia had earlier announced that the suspension of international flights coming to or leaving the Kingdom will be “partially lifted” to allow “excluded categories” of citizens and others to enter and depart, starting from September 15. The country is planning to completely lift restrictions on travelling via land, sea and airports after January 1, 2021.
Flynas, which is the largest low-cost carrier in the country with a fleet of 30 aircraft, suspended all international flights in March. Before the pandemic, Flynas, owned by Saudi holding company National Air Services, used to offer flights to 11 domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia and 26 international destinations in Middle East, Asia and Europe. It flew around 7.6 million passengers last year.