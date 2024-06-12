Al Jasser stressed that this initiative is part of the ministry's endeavour to adopt cutting-edge transportation technologies and environment-friendly transportation models powered by artificial intelligence.

These innovations support the sustainability of the modern transportation sector and align with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Al Duailej said: "Today marks the activation of one of the most important initiatives of the roadmap for enabling advanced air mobility. The use of its modes, including the air taxi, reduces passenger travel time in congested areas, particularly in emergencies, facilitates the transportation of goods and medical supplies, and speeds up surveillance and inspection tasks through drones."