Dubai: The first class check-in counters of Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will remain closed for refurbishments until October 1, the airline said on Sunday.
Emirates said, “We’re making your experience at Terminal 3 even better. Our First Class check‑in counters will be closed for enhancements until October 1.” Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class have been requested to proceed to the premium check‑in counters in Area 6 in the meantime.
The airline announced the refurbishment project in August and then said it would continue until September 1.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, said the airport will get a Dh6 billion to Dh10 billion makeover in the next 5-7 years. Dubai Airports manages Dubai International Airport, Emirates’ home base,