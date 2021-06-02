Dubai: Emirates airline will resume four weekly services to Phuket, Thailand from July 2, 2021. Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 need not quarantine upon arrival.
The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in first and business class as well as economy class.
Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00 hours, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30 hours the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10 hours, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05 hours the same day.
“The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond,” said the airline in a statement.
Emirates resumed flights to Bangkok in September 2020, providing a daily service.