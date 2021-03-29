Dubai: Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has launched a new travel companion app - Tripset - to provide flight and travel info to passengers. It will inform about relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources, said Airbus in a statement.
With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is “airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic,” said Airbus. Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.
Digital versions
Many other aviation industry entities are currently trialing digital platforms, which will carry details on the passenger’s COVID-19-related health status. Airline industry body IATA (International Air Transport Association) has launched the ‘Travel Pass’, which will allow passengers to have a 'digital passport' verified with all their pre-travel test or vaccination details to meet the requirements at their destination.
They will also be able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate smoother processing at the airports.