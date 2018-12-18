Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai announced on Tuesday the start of flights to Budapest in Hungary and Naples in Italy.
Flydubai said it will operate up to five flights a week to Naples, starting June 4, making it the first UAE-based airline to offer direct flights to the Italian city. Daily flights to Budapest will start on June 29, and will be in addition to current services offered by partner Emirates airline, which will codeshare on both routes.
Flydubai said the two cities are important centres of commerce, trade, and tourism.