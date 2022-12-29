Dubai carrier flydubai announced Thursday (December 92) the resumption of operations in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan. Flights to Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will commence with a twice-weekly service from January 23, 2023.
With the resumption of flights to Ashgabat, flydubai has expanded its network in Central Asia to nine points in five countries. This includes Almaty, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Namangan, Osh, Samarkand, and Tashkent.
From January onwards, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations, including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg, growing its network to 116 destinations in 53 countries. Ashgabat was the first point of service for flydubai in Central Asia way back in November, 2010. The service was temporarily suspended amid COVID-19 triggered restrictions in 2020.
Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub, stated the airline in a press release.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASB start from Dh7,350, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,430. Return Business Class fares from ASB to DXB start from Dh7,345, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,203.