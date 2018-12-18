Dubai: UAE-based airline flydubai announced on Tuesday the start of flights to Budapest in Hungary and Naples in Italy.
The budget airline will operate up to five flights a week to Naples from June 4, 2019, becoming the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights to the Italian city.
Daily flights to Budapest will start on June 27, 2019 and will be in addition to the current service offered by Emirates.
Emirates will codeshare on both routes, which will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International.
“We are delighted to be launching flights to Budapest and Naples. These destinations provide our passengers with more choice on our network while reaffirming our commitment to the vision set by us to create free flows of tourism and strengthen direct air links with the UAE,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer of flydubai
Naples is one of the largest cities in Italy and is home to a wealth of cultural attractions, great food and the beautiful Amalfi coastline.
Budapest, which is situated on both banks of the Danube river, combines impressive architecture with numerous museums, galleries and its famous thermal baths.
“Budapest and Naples are important centres for commerce, trade and industry and are incredibly popular leisure destinations, especially during the summer,” said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president for commercial operations and e-commerce for flydubai.
“Making these destinations more accessible to travellers looking for new places to explore will undoubtedly stimulate traffic flows and tourism. These new routes provide those in Hungary and Italy with the opportunity to explore Dubai and beyond on our network.”
flydubai will operate the new routes on the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8, which features a flat-bed in business class.
flydubai’s route network in Europe currently includes 24 points in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Macedonia (FYROM), Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.