Dubai: flydubai and Air Arabia have halted flights to Sudan due to the mounting tension in the country caused by the violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
A flydubai spokesperson confirmed the suspension of flights between Dubai and Khartoum airport from April 15 to 17, stating that the airline would keep a close watch on the situation.
Flydubai has also apologized for any inconvenience caused to its passengers due to the disruptions in travel schedules. Meanwhile, Air Arabia announced that all flights to Sudan have been suspended indefinitely.