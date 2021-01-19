Dubai: A ticket to Karachi starts at Dh1,055 and to Istanbul from Dh1,605 as Emirates brings out special rates on these routes to stoke demand. A ticket to Cairo can be had at Dh1,695 as part of the new offer.
Other destinations are also included, with Moscow tickets available for for Dh1,995 and Los Angeles for Dh4,995. Bookings have to be made between January 19 to February 2 for travel until June 15.
There’s something for the airline's loyalty programme members as well - Bookings made from January 3 to February 1 for travel between January 3 and June 15 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards miles is equivalent to $20 for economy class flights; and 2,000 Skywards miles is equivalent to $40 for First and Business class flights.
Business class fares to these destinations range from Dh4,495 to Dh23,995, with the highest being on the Los Angeles sector.