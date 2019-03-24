DUBAI. Dubai is set to host the inaugural Smart Airports Conference in April as part of the Airport Show proceedings, and in conjunction with the Global Airport Leaders Forum. The conference will bring together innovations shaping the design, features and day-to-day operations of the modern airport. Exhibitors will also showcase breakthrough technologies set to shape the future airport experience.

The smart airport market in the Middle East region is expected to reach $850 million in spending by 2020, according to a report. The growth in the region will be spearheaded by the Gulf countries, along with Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Cyprus, Lebanon and Turkey. According to Technavio, the Middle East is an emerging market for smart airports, mainly driven by a spurt in investments from the UAE government.