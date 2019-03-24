DUBAI. Dubai is set to host the inaugural Smart Airports Conference in April as part of the Airport Show proceedings, and in conjunction with the Global Airport Leaders Forum. The conference will bring together innovations shaping the design, features and day-to-day operations of the modern airport. Exhibitors will also showcase breakthrough technologies set to shape the future airport experience.
The smart airport market in the Middle East region is expected to reach $850 million in spending by 2020, according to a report. The growth in the region will be spearheaded by the Gulf countries, along with Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Cyprus, Lebanon and Turkey. According to Technavio, the Middle East is an emerging market for smart airports, mainly driven by a spurt in investments from the UAE government.
The 19th Airport Show will take place from 29 April to 1 May at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is held under the patronage of Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group. More than 350 leading global aviation companies are to participate in the world’s largest annual airport exhibition, together with over 7,500 attendees.