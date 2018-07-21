Classifieds powered by Gulf News

Farnborough air show announces $192b in orders

The total is an increase of $67.5b on the last air show two years ago

LONDON

England’s Farnborough air show this week saw deals worth $192 billion (164 billion euros), a jump of more than 50 per cent compared to 2016, in a sign of “confidence in global trade”, organisers said on Saturday.

The bi-annual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at $154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth $21.96 billion.

The total is an increase of $67.5 billion on the last air show two years ago, with the mile-high rivalry between Boeing and Airbus — who made the majority of plane orders — swelling sales.

US aviation giant Boeing announced 676 orders, totalling $92 billion at list prices, as of Thursday, while its European competitor had unveiled 431 orders worth $70 billion.

“The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer,” said Farnborough International chief executive Gareth Rogers.

The show attracted its most global attendance ever with around 100 countries represented and a record Chinese presence, Farnborough said in a statement.

There was also a near-10 per cent rise in trade visitors compared to previous years, with more than 80,000 visitors passing through the gates, it added.

