Dubai: Falcon Aviation on Sunday said it is set to post record revenue of Dh450m 2019.
Having recorded revenues of Dh300 million and Dh450 million in 2014 and 2018 respectively, Falcon Aviation is on course to achieve Dh500 million in turnover, surpassing the half billion mark in 2020. The announcement comes as De Havilland confirmed Falcon Aviation as the manufacturers’ Approved Service Facility (ASF).
Falcon Aviation’s headquarters at Al Bateen Airport, Abu Dhabi will become the Authorized Service Facility (ASF) in the Middle East for the Q400, providing base maintenance to De Havilland customers from across the region. The ASF will occupy Falcon Aviation’s second hangar at Al Bateen, designated for fixed-wing aircraft.
Meanwhile, the partnership between Falcon Aviation and Embraer is set to deepen as Falcon Aviation’s newest facility located at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai’s new airport, has been approved as an Embraer Authorized Service Center (EASC) to expand their support for Legacy 600/650 and Lineage customers in the region. This expansion comes in addition to the existing facility in Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi. As a result, Falcon Aviation is the Embraer’s preeminent MRO partner in the region for aircraft such as the Lineage and Legacy products.