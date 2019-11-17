Dubai: Falcon Aviation on Sunday said it is set to post record revenue of Dh450m 2019.

Having recorded revenues of Dh300 million and Dh450 million in 2014 and 2018 respectively, Falcon Aviation is on course to achieve Dh500 million in turnover, surpassing the half billion mark in 2020. The announcement comes as De Havilland confirmed Falcon Aviation as the manufacturers’ Approved Service Facility (ASF).

Falcon Aviation’s headquarters at Al Bateen Airport, Abu Dhabi will become the Authorized Service Facility (ASF) in the Middle East for the Q400, providing base maintenance to De Havilland customers from across the region. The ASF will occupy Falcon Aviation’s second hangar at Al Bateen, designated for fixed-wing aircraft.