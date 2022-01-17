Dubai: Etihad Airways said flights between Abu Dhabi and Medina (Saudi Arabia) have been cancelled until March 28 due to operational reasons.
“Our teams are actively reaching out to affected travellers to provide them with alternative travel options or full refunds,” said the airline on its website. “Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.”
Passengers will not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia if they are travelling from or have been in Afghanistan, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, South Africa, Turkey, Union of Comoros, Zambia or Zimbabwe in the past 14 days. This does not apply to Saudi nationals.
Saudi nationals or exempted passengers, who have been in the above restricted countries in the past 14 days, must book institutional quarantine for a period of five days regardless of vaccination status. One can travel to Saudi Arabia if they are a national of Saudi Arabia, a GCC national, or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.