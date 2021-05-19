Dubai: Etihad airways and Saudi Arabia’s national carrier have signed a new reciprocal loyalty agreement, expanding on the existing codeshare deal between the two airlines.
Members of Etihad Guest and ALFURSAN programmes can now earn and redeem miles on flights across both carriers’ networks. Loyalty programme members from both airlines will also be able to earn ‘Tier Miles’ and ‘Tier Segments’, helping them progress to the next tier level faster.
In addition, members will be able to earn miles on Etihad and Saudia codeshare flights.
“As the aviation industry begins to restart and guests return to the skies, this partnership strengthens the airlines’ commitment to growing inbound business and tourism in their respective markets,” said Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways.
The airlines are also re-launching their codeshare cooperation beyond each other’s hubs. Under the partnership, which has seen more than 110,000 passenger journeys facilitated over the past two years, Saudia has added its ‘SV’ code to 15 destinations in the Etihad network in Saudi Arabia, Asia, the US and Europe. In addition, Etihad has added its ‘EY’ code to Saudia destinations in the Kingdom and Pakistan.
“By offering our guests more opportunities to earn miles we are bringing greater value, flexibility and convenience to their travel experience, which will help fuel growth in demand and contribute to our goal of enhancing the Kingdom’s aviation and tourism sectors,” said Khalid Al-Bassam, Chief Commercial Officer, Saudia.