Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways and Qatar Airways will implement IATA Travel Pass in a phased rollout across the airlines' networks.
Royal Jordanian, Jetstar and Qantas will also introduce the digital health passport across their routes, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Travel Pass is a mobile app that can receive and verify a range of COVID-19 test results and digital vaccines certificates. Currently vaccine certificates from 52 countries (representing the source of 56% of global air travel) can be managed using the app. This will increase to 74 countries, representing 85 per cent of global traffic, by the end of November.
“After months of testing, IATA Travel Pass is now entering the operational phase - the app has proven itself to be an effective tool to manage the complex mess of travel health credentials that governments require," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, in a statement.
The platform offers a safe and secure way for travelers to check the requirements for their journey, receive test results and scan their vaccine certificates, verify that these meet the destination and transit requirements and share these effortlessly with health officials and airlines prior to departure.
This will avoid queuing and congestion for document checks—to the benefit of travelers, airlines, airports and governments.