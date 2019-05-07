Dubai: Etihad Airways said it reduced its carbon emissions by 148,000 tonnes in 2018, as it used more fuel-efficient aircraft to help with sustainability.
The savings are equivalent to around 1,236 flights between Abu Dhabi and Barcelona, or the removal of over 10,200 cars off the road, the airline said, without qualifying whether the emissions had to do with its reduced fleet size.
Etihad in 2018 retired its Boeing 777-200 aircraft in favour of the more efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and shrunk its cargo and passenger fleet as it attempts to restructure operations.