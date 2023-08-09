Etihad Airways ramps up winter schedule with new destinations, more flights and better connections

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled an ambitious network overhaul, positioning the airline for sustainable expansion while improving Abu Dhabi’s links to global markets.
The new network is designed to support Abu Dhabi visitor growth and provide travellers with more options by introducing new destinations and increasing frequencies to key international markets.
"As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allows us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.
“By offering more travel options and seamless connections, we aim to attract an increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, propelling economic growth for the city while enriching the travel experience for our passengers," added Neves.
The updated schedules have been timed for departures from Abu Dhabi at 2pm, ensuring travellers and visitors can thoroughly experience Abu Dhabi's hotels and attractions until their checkout time. This approach enhances the overall travel experience while maximising the enjoyment of Abu Dhabi's offerings.
Network updates
Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline this week published two new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024. These new destinations showcase Etihad's dedication to expanding connectivity and providing travellers with more options globally.
To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes and frequency adds to enhance travel options and connectivity.
The updated network leverages Etihad's geographic advantage as a facilitator for seamless cultural exchange and developing economic opportunities along its network routes across Asia and Europe.
With the launch of its revamped network, Etihad is entering a new phase of growth and connectivity to provide seamless travel experiences, enhanced connections, and flexibility across its global network.