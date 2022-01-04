Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are among the other countries on the list

A valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours, Emirates says. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Passengers travelling to Dubai from 12 countries, including India and the UK, have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of 48 hours, said Emirates airline on its website.

There are specific requirements for passengers travelling from the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Zambia.

Travel from the UK

Effective January 2, 2022, all passengers travelling from the UK to Dubai must hold a negative COVID 19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 48 hours before departure and the certificate must be for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test.

The RT PCR test result certificate must state the location of where the sample was taken. NHS COVID 19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the UK.

Travel from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, or Zambia

For passengers arriving from these countries, it is mandatory that the COVID 19 RT PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes.

The QR code must be presented at check-in and to representatives of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) upon arrival at Dubai airports.

Requirements for passengers from these countries arriving in Dubai or using Dubai as a connection hub:

• A valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours. The validity should be calculated from the time the sample was collected, prior to departure from an approved health facility.

• A rapid COVID-19 PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Travel from Lebanon

All passengers traveling on Emirates flights from Lebanon (inbound Dubai or in-transit Dubai) must present a negative COVID 19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure. Validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Only passengers holding negative COVID 19 RT PCR test certificates issued by trusted and certified laboratories with a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes must be accepted for travel on the flight.

Travel from Indonesia, Egypt and Vietnam

For passengers arriving from these countries, it is mandatory that the COVID 19 RT PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes.