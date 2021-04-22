Dubai: Emirates will resume four weekly services to Mexico City (MEX) via Barcelona (BCN) from July 2, 2021.
Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 03:25 hours, arriving in Barcelona at 08:35 hours before departing again at 10:50 hours and arriving into Mexico City at 16:05 the same day.
The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 hours, arriving in Barcelona at 13:45 hours the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 15:30 hours bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:15 hours the next day (all times are local).
The BCN-MEX route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 Business Class seats.
The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve "Emirates' customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travellers heading from Europe, India, South East Asia and the Middle East via Dubai or Barcelona," said the airline.