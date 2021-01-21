Dubai: Emirates airline would resume flights to Australia’s three largest cities after “challenging” restrictions forced the Dubai carrier to temporarily suspend some services last week.
Flights to Sydney will start from January 25, followed by Melbourne on January 26 and Brisbane on January 28. Services between Dubai and Perth, as well as cargo operations to all Australian points, will continue as scheduled, the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.
“The pandemic has made international flying incredibly challenging, and the dynamic restrictions and requirements implemented by the different state authorities in Australia had added complexity and burden to our operations,” said Emirates.
“This led us to temporarily suspend passenger services while we engaged with various stakeholders regarding crew protocols and other operational details. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers in the period where we had to temporarily suspend our services.”