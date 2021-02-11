Dubai: Emirates airline has temporarily suspended flights from Nigeria to Dubai until February 28.
Passengers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Those who have been to - or connected through - Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE, said the airline in a statement.
However, Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule. Emirates has been restoring its connectivity since all travel came to a halt in March 2020. The airline is currently flying to about 120 destinations, compared to 157 before the pandemic.
The budget carrier will operate twice-weekly flights, according to travel websites, and fares will be in the range of Dh700 to Dh900.