Dubai's Emirates is scaling up operations of its cargo division, with 67 cities covered from this week. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai:Emirates SkyCargo will relaunch full-scale operations to 67 destinations from this week, including 15 cities in Europe and six in the Americas.

"Over the last six to eight weeks, we have had to work around-the-clock to move essential cargo to destinations where they were most needed,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

“We started with just about a dozen cities served by our Boeing 777-300ER passenger freighters at the end of March. But within the space of a month we have scaled our operations to a point where we now have more than 65 destinations as part of our network and about 85 daily cargo flights.”

Of the 67 destinations, 58 are served by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft with a cargo capacity of around 40 tonnes, and another 24 cities are served by the Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777-F aircraft with the ability to uplift 100 tonnes of cargo per flight.

Lifting essentials

Emirates SkyCargo operated over 2,500 dedicated cargo flights in April, primarily handling essential supplies including protective equipment, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and food. Since January, the carrier transported more than 375,000 tonnes.