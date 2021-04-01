Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has become the first airline cargo operator to have shipped more than 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights. It has also delivered more than 100 tonnes of syringes in support of the vaccines.
Since the start of international distribution late last year, Emirates SkyCargo moved over 220 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines on more than 150 flights from manufacturing locations to 50 destinations through Dubai. Overall, the carrier has transported six versions of COVD-19 vaccines.
“We have been leading the global air cargo industry's efforts and working with our partner organisations in Dubai to rapidly distribute COVID-19 vaccines through Dubai to the rest of the world," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice-President, Cargo.
Emirates was one of the first in the world to deploy passenger aircraft for cargo-only flights to transport PPE, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and food. Over one year, Emirates SkyCargo had operated more than 27,800 flights and transported over 100,000 tonnes of essential commodities.
Last year, Emirates SkyCargo set up a dedicated airside hub in Dubai for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. In January, the airline joined hands with DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form the 'Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance' to harness the strategic strengths of Dubai as a major distribution hub.