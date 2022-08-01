Dubai: Emirates has resumed passenger services to London Stansted (STN), serving its third London gateway with a daily flight. The airline has advanced plans to increase capacity from five-weekly services to a daily flight, starting from Monday.
With the return of services to Stansted, Emirates has ramped up its operations to London with nine daily flights, including six daily flights to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick.
The airline is currently serving Gatwick with three daily flights until August 3.
Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 08:50hrs and arrive in London Stansted at 13:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK68, will depart London Stansted at 21:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time, the following day.
“London Stansted remains a key hub for the airline’s passenger and cargo operations. The daily service will offer customers in East and Southeast UK more travel options, flexibility, and convenience when travelling with Emirates to more than 130 destinations, via Dubai,” Emirates said in a statement.
Emirates currently serves seven gateways in the UK. By October 2022, the airline will be serving the country with 110 weekly flights, including six times daily to London Heathrow, daily service to London Stansted, double daily A380 service to Gatwick, three times daily to Manchester, including a double daily A380 service (starting October 1), double daily service to Birmingham, five weekly flights to Newcastle, and a daily service to Glasgow.