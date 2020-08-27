Dubai: From September 1, Emirates airline will operate daily flights to Bangkok, taking its current network to 78 cities. These flights will be operated using an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Flight EK384 will depart Dubai at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30. The return flight, EK385, will depart at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35, from September 2.
Customers can book flights on the Emirates website or via travel agents. Travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities and certain restrictions that are in place.
On Wednesday, Emirates said it will resume flights to Guinea’s capital Conakry and Dakar, Senegal from September 3.