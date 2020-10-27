Dubai: Emirates Group was named as having the best nationalisation initiative in the private sector at the GCC GOV HR Awards. Since 2019, over 300 UAE national employees have participated in Emirates' programmes - nearly 20 per cent of whom later moved to different or more senior roles within their organisations.
"Despite current challenges due to the pandemic, the Group is committed to developing local UAE talent, which is a key component of the UAE's Vision 2021, and to continue contributing to the success of the global aviation and tourism industries, " Emirates said in a statement.
The company’s 'Rehalty' strategy looks to identify and nurture top talent, support performance improvements, and retain them. Emirates aims to provide a "comprehensive support infrastructure for its Emirati employees at every step of their career path."
Emirates' workforce now includes more than 3,000 UAE nationals.