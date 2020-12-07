Dubai: Emirates airline has received the first of three A380s to join its fleet this year. The carrier is scheduled to receive two more later this month, one of which will feature its signature ‘Premium Economy’.
"The A380 has been a success story for Emirates, and this is reflected in the strong customer interest wherever we've deployed the aircraft over the years,” said Tim Clark, President of Emirates airline. “We look forward to introducing our Premium Economy experience, which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months, and we will continue to invest in our world-class A380 product experience”
The A380 currently flies to Cairo, Amman, Paris, London, Guangzhou, Manchester and Moscow and recently services have been ramped up to four daily A380s on London Heathrow and daily flights to Moscow.
Sustainable power
The delivery flight for the newest member of the fleet was powered by a blend of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This is the first time the airline is using sustainable aviation fuel to power an A380. The aircraft “will remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will re-deploy it on more routes as travel demand returns," added Clark.